Catering group Compass Scotland sees programme serve up work for participants

The Gateway to Employment programme is run in partnership with hospitality charity Springboard, and Compass Scotland explains that it offers each candidate a guaranteed information, advice and guidance interview about employment, and skills-development opportunities with the company.

Following the three-week programme, six of the eight candidates have accepted roles at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in a mix of posts spanning apprentice chef, front of house, admin and stock control, while two candidates secured roles elsewhere.

Compass said that thanks to the success of the first programme, it ran a second Gateway to Employment offering on November 29.

It included presentations given by senior staff including David Hay, MD of Compass Scotland; Graham Singer, culinary director at the firm; and Lorna Wilson, head of catering operations at its flagship venue the SEC.

The bespoke programme was launched by Compass Scotland earlier this year with a commitment to create and develop 100 new modern apprentice opportunities in its first year.

Mr Hay said: “It was wonderful to see the successes of eight young people on our Gateway to Employment Programme. We are pleased to support Springboard in this valuable initiative that lets people thrive, nurtures our workforce and supports the vital hospitality industry.

“Scotland’s reputation for hospitality and food and drink is world-renowned, and we are proud to be looking to the future and ensuring that the next generation of talent is nurtured.”

