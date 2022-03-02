Caterer Compass Scotland teams up with top Scots chef Stephen McLaughlin

The business said the tie-up will see Mr McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, contributing as a consultant for Compass Scotland, which in 2020 launched as an official division of Compass.

The chef, known as Stevie, will play a "central” role in the Compass Scotland apprenticeship and training programme and will work alongside the culinary team. His involvement includes a four-month internship for one of Compass Scotland’s apprentices, working alongside and learning from the chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

From left: David Hay, MD of Compass Scotland, and Stevie McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Picture: Peter Sandground.

Mr McLaughli n worked with the late Andrew Fairlie for 26 years, initially at One Devonshire Gardens, and he then joined Restaurant Andrew Fairlie as a sous chef in 2001 when it first opened, before being made head chef in 2006.

Compass Scotland MD David Hay welcomed the new agreement, which comes after the firm’s partnership with Tom Kitchin ended last year. Mr Hay said: “We’re thrilled that Stevie has agreed to work with us on our apprenticeship programme and we know he’ll be an inspiration to all involved.”

Mr McLaughlin said: “The involvement in the Compass Scotland apprenticeship programme is something I feel passionate about, having started my own career by securing a placement at One Devonshire Gardens… I truly understand how inspirational this kind of opportunity can be.

“I’m looking forward to working with Compass Scotland and getting to know the apprentices who will become the next generation of Scottish hospitality talent.”

