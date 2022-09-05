Accountant Azets expands Scots workforce with move to new Stirling office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which is focused on small and medium-sized companies, said the new, hi-tech, open-plan offices are based in Kings Park House, Laurelhill Business Park, and will help it fulfil its aim of providing “the very best flexible working arrangements for staff and clients”.

Azets added that its relocation from Gladstone Place will support its efforts to expand its client base across Stirling, Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and beyond, and will strengthen its specialist focus on the dental and agricultural markets.

The business plans to increase its Stirling workforce to at least 24 in the next two years, a 50 per cent increase that it says will create a variety of positions across the business, including university graduate and student placements.

Stirling partner Roy Hogg said: “We are looking forward to working in a flexible, highly efficient environment that is in tune with how our staff want to work, and how best to engage with our clients.

“Our Stirling office has a long and proud tradition serving clients, entrepreneurs and families across central Scotland, and we are very much looking forward to continuing that tradition, creating new employment opportunities and investing in the next generation of accountancy talent.”

Azets, which is run by Scots chief executive Chris Horne, in December unveiled its acquisition of Yorkshire practice Garbutt + Elliott, while it has also previously outlined plans to expand in Scotland by 50 per cent over the next five years, creating 250 jobs and taking turnover to more than £60 million.