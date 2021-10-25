Accountancy firm Azets sets out ambitious growth plan as latest partner unveiled

Lynne Wilson will take up the partner role at Azets from the start of next month.

Lynne Wilson will take up the role from the start of next month. After joining the firm in 2013 as a manager, Wilson, who is a specialist advisor to owner managed businesses, progressed quickly and was appointed a director in 2018.

She is said to have developed an extensive portfolio of family-owned businesses across Tayside and Perthshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the launch of the brand in 2020, Azets has grown rapidly and is planning to expand the business in Scotland by 50 per cent during the next five years, creating 250 jobs and taking turnover to more than £60 million.

Perth managing partner Andy Ritchie said: “Lynne has been integral to the success and expansion of our Perth office. Her move to partner is well deserved and reflects our determination to invest in our staff and to promote from within.”

As partner, Wilson will play a central role helping to drive the expansion of the Perth office and on mentoring and developing staff, from trainees and graduates through to the next generation of partners.

She said: “The firm has provided me with every possible support and encouragement to progress within the business, and I will be providing as much support as possible to colleagues that also want to progress with Azets, either in Perth, Scotland or further afield.

“The owner managed business sector is the backbone of the Tayside and Perthshire economies, and I am looking forward to helping businesses and their entrepreneurs realise their maximum potential.”

A message from the Editor: