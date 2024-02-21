Fresh plans submitted for McDonald’s in Ellon

Artist impression of the proposed Ellon McDonald's restaurant

The firm previously lodged a proposal for a drive-thru facility on land at Balmacassie Brae last May.

It proved to be a hit with locals with 112 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

However, the application was withdrawn a few months later after the local authority raised concerns about the “woeful inadequacy” of car parking on the site.

They were also worried that the drive-thru would lead to vehicles queueing up and spilling out onto the nearby busy junction.

But McDonald’s bosses are still committed to bringing a restaurant to the town and have returned with an amended plan.

While the initial proposal included a drive-thru lane, this has since been removed.

Fast food chiefs say the alternative plan with a higher level of car parking would “continue to be commercially viable”.

The new £4 million Ellon restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have room for 25 customers inside, while outdoor seating will also be provided to allow diners to enjoy their meals in the sun during the summer months.

Under the revised application, there will be 39 parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charging points.

Four secure bicycle spaces will be created too for those who may want to cycle up to the new eatery.

New pathways will also be formed to link to existing walkways, allowing residents to walk to the restaurant.

The new development will employ around 100 staff once it is open and approximately 50 full-time jobs will be created.

The global chain said the restaurant would bring “significant economic and social benefits” to Ellon through job creation and training opportunities.

It also said the new eatery would benefit workers and visitors to neighbouring businesses which include supermarket Tesco and craft beer firm BrewDog.