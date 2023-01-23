Aberdeenshire-based ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has appointed a new managing director, taking the reins from incumbent Mac Mackie.

Stuart Common has been promoted to the role at the family firm from sales and marketing director, while Mr Mackie, who took on the MD role in 1998 to succeed his father and the firm’s founder Maitland Mackie, is becoming executive chairman to focus on taking a strategic overview of the business and its development. Mac Mackie said: “Stuart has already become an integral part of our senior management team over the last decade, and I’m confident that he’s the right person to step into our MD role.

“He embodies the culture that underpins everything we do, not to mention his close ties with our largest supermarket, wholesale and foodservice trade accounts, many of which he personally established and built up. We’re proud to be a family business, and Stuart’s appointment will help ensure Mackie’s continues to thrive and grow for future generations.”

Mac Mackie’s sister Kirstin McNutt is continuing in her role as head of new product development and the recent arrival of Mac’s nephew Angus Hayhow marks the first of the fifth generation to join the business, which says it is the largest independently owned ice cream manufacturer in the UK.

Stuart Common is taking the MD helm from Mac Mackie, right, who is becoming executive chairman. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Mr Common first worked at the firm in 2006 on a year-long placement during his studies at Robert Gordon University’s business school, returning in 2012 as national account manager. He has now said: “Mac has left a tremendous legacy, his hard work and determination has helped bring Mackie’s to the fore, and I am excited to develop the brand further.”

