Mackie’s steams ahead with UK-wide railway giveaway

One lucky winner is set to experience a unique way to travel the length of the UK as part of a massive giveaway with two renowned Scottish brands.

Caledonian Sleeper managing director Kathryn Darbandi with Mac Mackie, Managing Director of Mackie’s

Mackie’s of Scotland and Caledonian Sleeper have teamed up to grant one lucky winner and their plus one an unforgettable railway experience aboard the sleeper service and a year’s supply of chocolate.

Prize winners will receive a welcome bottle of champagne upon arrival and enjoy a return trip between any Caledonian Sleeper destinations of their choice inside one of the train’s Double or Club rooms.

It follows the Aberdeenshire firm having partnered with Caledonian Sleeper to provide a complimentary bar of Mackie’s chocolate to all passengers in Caledonian Double and Club Rooms.

Steven Marshall, Serco Caledonian Sleeper’s Head of Sales & Marketing, said: “Thanks to Mackie’s, our guests have been enjoying a sweet taste of Scotland onboard since we launched our partnership earlier this year.

“We are delighted to be evolving our tie-up with Mackie’s and to give a lucky winner the chance to win a fantastic prize which could bookend a beautiful holiday or an overdue visit to family and friends on the other side of the UK.”

To be in with a chance of winning, participants must submit their entry on Mackie's website, and posting a photograph with a bar of Mackie’s chocolate will grant an additional five entries.

The prize will also include a Mackie’s goody bag which includes a Gillian Kyle apron, and an exclusive Mackie’s ice cream scoop, tea towel and tote bag, as well as 52 x 120 g Mackie’s chocolate bars to sweeten the deal.

Stuart Common, Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “To celebrate Mackie’s partnership with Caledonian Sleeper, we’ve launched this fun competition to give one lucky person the chance to experience a trip on the locomotive.

“Seeing Mackie’s bars of chocolate touring the UK has been fantastic and we’re delighted to be providing a taste of Scotland during the trip. If you have an interest in trains, travelling or chocolate then this is the competition for you!”

In 2014, Mackie’s of Scotland converted a tractor shed into a chocolate factory and began making a range of milk and dark chocolate bars – in flavours reminiscent of its ice cream range.

This includes the brand’s best-selling bar, Honeycomb – which is made from Honeycomb sourced from the farm – shifting an estimated 170,000 units last year.

Mackie’s has also secured a permanent listing at the Co-Op for its Chocolate Orange bar which is currently the brand’s fastest growing flavour.Mackie’s produced 100 tonnes of chocolate in 2022 and is now seeing sales success in Japan.

Stuart added: “Mackie’s chocolate is a quintessential arm to our business, and we are seeing its popularity grow each year.

“We anticipate this trend to grow, and with the festive season upon us our new design gift packs are currently being sold in Asda and Sainsbury’s across Scotland.”

The competition will run until December 23.