Aberdeen's Spear Physiotherapy targeting expansion as patients increasingly seek private care

The practice says that over the last year its number of patients has grown by a fifth, and it is now seeing more than 1,000 a month, consequently having hired four physiotherapists in the last six months, bringing headcount to 19.

Spear was set up by local physiotherapists Karen Young and Lesley Kay, specialising in injury and neurological rehabilitation and performance profiling (helping improve sporting performance), which it now offers across its clinics in Westhill, Aberdeen Sports Village, and The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

Ms Young, a musculoskeletal physiotherapist, said the firm having to stay closed at times in lockdown enabled it to streamline its clinic procedures.

She added: "Since Covid, we have seen increased demand for our services as patients struggle to access face-to-face services in the NHS. We find our patients are placing far more importance on keeping fit and healthy and want to make the most out of life, so are seeking our help to keep their bodies in the best condition so they can fully enjoy all their hobbies and sporting activities.”

Ms Young was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Musculoskeletal Partners Network trade association, and she says she is the only director based outside London.

Ms Kay added that the firm has seen a jump in demand from patients seeking neurological physiotherapy, in which she specialises – rehabilitation of people who, say, have multiple sclerosis, or have suffered a head injury – “especially after discharge from hospital”.