Cataract-focused Edinburgh Biosciences eyeing global growth with patents wins

The firm aims to improve the pathway of care for cataract patients, taking relevant treatment from the operating theatre onto the high street. It says its Ledinbio device deploys low-intensity LED light for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, claiming that its offering makes treatment-delivery up to 90 per cent quicker, with a “significant” reduction in cost per patient.

The business has now locked down patents in the US, Europe and Australia, is targeting the European, UK and Chinese markets in its first phase of commercialisation, and plans to sell its technology to clinical optometry and ophthalmology providers as well as other eye and healthcare industry players. EBS last year signed a multi-million pound licensing and equity investment deal in China.

Chief executive Graham Bell has now said: “The patents are a significant step for the business, coming on the back of ongoing clinical trials, which continue to provide positive outcomes, with reduced cataract density and improved vision overall… we move to our final clinical trial with great confidence.”

He previously led corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions at Nasdaq-listed University of Dundee spin-out Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, while EBS chairman David Quigley, a qualified optometrist and joint-venture partner with Specsavers Opticians north of the Border, also chairs Optometry Scotland.

EBS’s series A investment round process is being managed by Manchester-based advisory firm Oyster Venture Partners, which is focused on life sciences, healthcare, and healthtech. Additionally, the Scottish firm is presenting at the Campden Wealth MedTech Investing Europe Forum in Switzerland next week.