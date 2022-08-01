Glasgow care home provider looks to becomes UK's biggest as fresh takeover unveiled

Simply UK said its goal was to become the country’s largest care home provider following the launch of Portland Care Group and the acquisition of six care homes in the north of England.

The business has invested heavily in the last two years in care home acquisitions and new developments and aims to have 60 care homes and 4,000 beds under its ownership by 2026.

The latest deal to acquire the assets of Horizon Care Group was supported with funding from offshore funder Gazcob and French real estate investor Pierval Sante, and encompasses homes in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

The company already owns, develops and operates care homes for provider Morar Living, which has six, five-star facilities between Inverness and Musselburgh, and has plans to open another two in Scotland, extend its reach into England with five new homes, and has started its first development in Ireland in a move which will open up the European market to the brand.

Neil Dobbie, land director of Simply UK, said: “The launch of Portland Care Group and the acquisition of these six homes marks the start of an exciting new phase in our growth strategy and underlines our ambition to become the largest quality care provider in the UK.

“Simply UK’s business plan will add between 800 to 1,000 beds every year to our portfolio and with excellent relationships with funders and confidence in the brand, we are confident that this is not overly ambitious.

“We will grow the Portland Care Group and Morar Living brands in tandem, with a combination of strategic acquisitions of existing care providers, and developing new-build sites in areas where there is a clear demand for the highest quality of care.”

Wood Hill House is now part of the Portland Care Group, launched by Simply UK.

He added: “Horizon was a well-respected care home provider and under the Portland brand there will be a seamless transition of customers and staff, with substantial funds available to improve the offering and to take it to another level. Working in partnership with the Care Quality Commission, our expertise, skills set and high standards, will ensure residents benefit from exceptional quality of care.”

Horizon Care Group is well-established with 498 beds under its care in Sheffield, Pontefract and Worksop, and two development sites included in the deal are being appraised for future use. All 511 Horizon staff, including the local management teams at each of the homes, will transition to the new entity which is promising to recruit additional staff.

Rob McDonald, managing director of Portland Care Group, said: “All of the care homes now under the Portland banner will benefit from a review of existing services and a general upgrade programme to improve the facilities.