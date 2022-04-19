Aberdeen accountancy firm promotes young talent as part of growth plans

SBP's John Hannah and Stuart Clark.

SBP Accountants and Business Advisers, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, has promoted senior manager Stuart Clark, making him the youngest member of the team to achieve director level in the business.

Clark, 34, has been with the firm for five years and is currently responsible for running the Aberdeen office, as well as managing a varied client base. He joined the firm initially as an accounts assistant and has worked his way through three management levels to become a director.

The firm, which also has offices in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, currently has 33 employees and five partners.

Managing partner John Hannah said: “Stuart has been a valued member of the SBP team from day one and he has worked extremely hard to climb through the ranks. He has been instrumental in supporting the transition to digital accounting and is focused on ensuring that the business remains at the forefront in technology which ensures a seamless service for clients, as well as streamlined internal systems for our team.

“As a director he will become more involved in supporting the business to achieve its future ambitions through continued growth.”

Clark added: “SBP’s career progression programme has really supported me towards my goals so it’s an honour to be the youngest appointed director within the firm.

“As well as continuing to support the running of the Aberdeen office, I will continue to be focused on the systems side, processes and internal updates.”

