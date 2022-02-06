Fraserburgh textile designer taps into digital skills to ramp up sales

A Fraserburgh-based textile designer is scaling up her business, thanks to help from a digital upskilling programme.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:55 am
Candy Coated Accessories is owned by Fiona Ross, who is now getting ready to expand by working with a new manufacturing partner. Picture: Hayley Hadden

Candy Coated Accessories is owned by Fiona Ross, who is now getting ready to expand by working with a new manufacturing partner, based in Fife.

The business, which was founded in 2003 after Ross graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, specialises in the creation of high-quality textile products which include luxury knitted scarves, mini hot water bottle covers and cotton baby accessories.

Ross started working with Business Gateway in 2020 where she was accepted for a Business Boost programme and received one-to-one support from a business adviser. She has also accessed support through DigitalBoost, the national digital upskilling programme delivered by Business Gateway.

Ross said: “Next year, it is my goal to work with other businesses across the country who can help me create my products and designs. This will give me time to grow my business and scale up my operations.”

