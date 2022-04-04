Accountancy firm BDO signs Glasgow office lease as part of 'flexible' working model

The firm has signed a ten-year lease, committing to more than 8,000 square feet at 2 Atlantic Square in Glasgow city centre. It expects to move into the “high specification space” in July.

Bosses said the grade A office building would provide the “ideal base” for a team of 130 with “room for growth” as the firm looks to increase its headcount north of the Border.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Gill, head of BDO in Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing our commitment to Glasgow as we continue to invest in our people and the Scottish market. BDO will continue to create jobs in Scotland over the long-term.

Martin Gill, head of BDO in Scotland.

“We’re proud to support ambitious, growing businesses across Scotland’s economic engine as our team works hard to help them succeed.”

He added: “This year has accelerated the pace of technological change to accommodate a more flexible and remote working model, which has seen BDO commit £10 million to fund investment in technology over the next few years and more than £8m to repurpose our office spaces.

“As such, the way the BDO team blends its digital connectivity and physical space has never been a bigger priority. The space will allow for effective collaboration with each other, clients and colleagues in BDO’s global network.”

The firm said its offices would now be designed to provide a “modern, collaborative working space”, with employees encouraged to work from “wherever they feel most productive”.

A message from the Editor: