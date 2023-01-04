52-year-old rare whisky launched with unique packaging and £75k price tag

A 52-year-old rare malt whisky has hit the market with unique packaging and a heady price tag.

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky described the Macallan whisky from its Rarest Collection as “an exercise in craftsmanship and patience”. The journey began in 1969 when the liquid was laid to rest for the custodians of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky. For decades, the whisky aged in a traditional American oak ex-bourbon barrel until it was extracted from its original resting place and transferred into first fill sherry casks.

The bottle takes inspiration from the historical battlefields around Duncan Taylor’s Huntly headquarters. The handmade crystal decanter is designed around the shape of a dirk - an ancient Scottish dagger. The oak cabinet it is housed in is handcrafted in south-west Scotland by Fairlie Furniture using locally grown wood and the pewter label is designed by Scotsman Kenny Donaldson.

Euan Shand, chairman of specialist spirits purveyor Duncan Taylor, said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare Macallan casks. This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

The Macallan 52-year-old, which has a price tag of £75,000, is the oldest whisky from the Macallan Distillery that Duncan Taylor has released to date. Last year, the firm released the Kinclaith 51-year-old and Caperdonich 50-year-old – both from long-shuttered Scottish distilleries. The Macallan 52-year-old is made from 100 per cent malted barley and bottled at natural cask strength without chill filtration or artificial colouring.