Scotch whisky entrepreneur in £1.25m hotel deal

The 18-bedroom Castle Hotel, Huntly, has been bought by DTSW Properties, which is headed by Euan Shand, chairman of Speyside-based Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky that produces whisky, gin and rum and is behind brands including Black Bull.

Scottish property firm Graham + Sibbald, which handled the sale, said the new owners plan to combine the operation of the hotel with their existing business.

The Castle Hotel has been owned and operated for more than 21 years by Andrew and Linda Meiklejohn.

From left: Andrew Meiklejohn, Euan Shand and Linda Meiklejohn pictured outside The Castle Hotel. Picture: contributed.

It has its origins in the mid-18th century, when it was known as Sandieston House. In the early 19th century Georgian period, it was significantly extended by the Dukes of Gordon family and named Huntly Lodge. In 1946 the property was converted into a hotel. Many famous whisky distilleries are located a short distance from the property, which is set in approximately 11 acres of its own grounds.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The imposing, south-facing, Castle Hotel is an impressive property. Linda and Andrew Meiklejohn, after their “hands-on” custodianship of the Castle Hotel, have earned their retirement. The new owners have exciting plans for the hotel which will increase the appeal to a range of new customers.”

The hotel was on the market for £1.25m and the sale was for close to that figure.

Duncan Taylor has its origins in Glasgow where the company was initially a merchant and broker of Scotch whisky casks within the industry.