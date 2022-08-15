Whisky maker The Macallan celebrates 'natural beauty' of Speyside estate in latest release

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Collection - The Distillery will celebrate The Macallan’s origins, which have been deeply rooted in community since the brand was founded almost 200 years ago.

Located on the banks of the River Spey, the 485-acre Macallan Estate has been farmed since 1543. In 1700, The Macallan pioneer Captain John Grant transformed the land into a community with the construction of Easter Elchies House, with schoolteacher Alexander Reid establishing the distillery in 1824.

The first release in the new series has been created to showcase the landmark distillery.

The award-winning building, designed by architectural practice Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, incorporates a unique undulating roof covered in grass and wildflowers to reflect the surrounding scenic hills.

Crafted from a combination of specially selected European and American oak casks and refill casks, the special edition whisky also pays tribute to the brand’s traditions and community spirit.

The bottle is presented in a pack featuring a watercolour painting depicting the distillery by local artist Colin Rizza, who is also a long-standing worker at The Macallan.

Whisky maker Polly Logan said: “Being part of the 200-year history and heritage of whisky-making at The Macallan Distillery is a truly unique experience. Every day we have the privilege of working in the most remarkable location, knowing that we still use the same time-honoured skills and traditions employed by generations of our predecessors, and at the same time building on their legacy for the future.

“The Macallan Home Collection – The Distillery describes sensorially the passion and pride we feel in our wonderful spiritual home. A gentle floral note gives a subtle nod to the beautiful landscape that forms The Macallan Estate, while the rich finish reflects the warm welcome that awaits here in the heart of Speyside.”

Rizza said: “Our family is one of many that has long been intertwined with The Macallan. We feel a deep sense of belonging to The Macallan Estate and it’s an honour to have my artwork featured on the packaging of the first edition in the Home Collection.”

For his latest collaboration with the whisky maker, Rizza spent many hours studying the distillery and its surroundings, taking dozens of photographs. He drew a series of sketches, before creating the final watercolour for the first release of the collection.

“Working at The Macallan is a dream come true,” Rizza added. “No matter the time of year, it’s a magical place with scenic surroundings and amazing wildlife and the distillery building itself is a work of art.”

Last month, Edrington hailed a return to pre-pandemic growth trends and set out new environmental goals.

The spirits giant reported a strong financial performance for the year to the end of March led by flagship brand The Macallan. The accelerated development of direct-to-consumer sales was a significant driver of growth, the firm noted, particularly in Asia.