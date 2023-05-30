All Sections
40-plus jobs being created as Glasgow's Hillington Park revs up for arrival of car dealership TrustFord

A car dealership is steering into a site being redeveloped at Hillington Park in Glasgow, creating tens of jobs at what will be “one of the most modern vehicle showroom and service facilities in the UK”.
By Emma Newlands
Published 30th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:52 BST
 Comment

TrustFord, billed as “one of the UK’s most ambitious vehicle dealerships”, is set to move into the 3.7-acre space that was previously occupied by Reid Furniture and latterly Harvey's & Bensons Beds before the building was demolished in September last year as it was “no longer suitable for modern business requirements”.

It will join other major automotive brands at Hillington Park, claimed to be Scotland's largest business park, including Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, Mini, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.

The bespoke 29,000-square-foot build by Frasers Property UK, pre-let to TrustFord that is part of the world’s largest dedicated Ford dealer group, recently started on site, with completion targeted for the end of 2023.

A CGI image of the forthcoming site, where TrustFord is set to open for business in 2024. Picture: contributed.A CGI image of the forthcoming site, where TrustFord is set to open for business in 2024. Picture: contributed.
A CGI image of the forthcoming site, where TrustFord is set to open for business in 2024. Picture: contributed.

TrustFord, also stated to be “one of the UK’s most ambitious vehicle dealerships”, is expecting to hire more than 40 staff from the area when it opens in the spring of 2024 following a high-quality fit-out. The site is on the busy Hillington Road close to junction 26 on the M8 motorway, an area deemed appealing to automotive brands for its great accessibility and highly visible roadside location.

The design specification and construction of the scheme is targeting an "excellent” sustainability accreditation from BREEAM – which stands for Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method – and says it will be one of the first automotive developments in Scotland to achieve this rubber stamp.

The new showroom will have solar panels on the roof, underfloor heating powered by an air source heat pump, charging for electric vehicles, and low-energy and water-efficient fittings. Additionally, upgrades to nearby footpaths and extension of cycle paths will be carried out to boost accessibility and safety for pedestrians.

The contract to build the development has been awarded to Scottish-based Muir Construction, which constructed the £14 million Hillington West 100 & 200 development last year, said to be the biggest speculative new-build scheme on Scotland’s largest industrial estate in more than 25 years.

Excited

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive at TrustFord, said: “With a planned opening in 2024, we are very excited to be developing a new Ford dealership. Its central location, right next to the motorway network, and with a highly visible presence, is ideal for us to create a site dedicated to new and used car and commercial vehicles alongside a... new workshop. The new, purpose-built building has the highest environmental specifications, which match our own business standards and reflect our increasing focus on electric vehicles.”

Hillington Park, already home to more than 500 organisations with in excess of 8,000 employees altogether, is two minutes from the M8, seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and three miles from Glasgow International Airport. In December it said it was experiencing buoyant demand after a revamp with more than £3m invested in the site over the previous year.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park, which last year saw developments including a building changing hands and various lettings, said: “Frasers Property UK is proud to deliver another high-quality regeneration at Hillington Park. We are delighted to have concluded a major pre-let with TrustFord for its new Glasgow operation.”

