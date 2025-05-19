Succession star Brian Cox backs £660,000 fundraising drive to save Scottish arts centre

The centre has faced spiralling running costs, with a fundraising drive backed by the likes of Succession star Brian Cox

Succession star Brian Cox is among a group of performers who have backed a £660,000 fundraising drive to save a prominent Scottish arts centre.

Aberdeen Arts Centre has launched a three-year fundraising drive to pay for a year of its operations as it implements a "new strategy" to keep the facility "open for future generations".

Call the Midwife star Laura Main and virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie are also among the famous faces who have lent their support to the campaign. Other celebrity backers include Hollywood director Jon S Baird, magician Barry Jones and musical theatre actress Amy Lennox.

The centre, which opened more than 60 years ago and has a 350-seater auditorium, has warned of a “critical funding gap” as running costs rise. The spiralling costs have forced it to dip into its reserves, which has in turn meant it has become ineligible to apply for certain grants.

The organisation has set an initial target of raising £180,000 by July 1, in a bid to increase reserves before setting the centre’s case before Aberdeen City Council, when it will ask for funding to be reinstated.

Eve Nicol, programming and creative director, called for audience members to donate £11.25 each.

She said: “Everywhere I go in Aberdeen, I meet so many people whose lives have been touched by Aberdeen Arts Centre – by the shows on our stage, by the opportunities to learn and perform, by the life skills they have gained.

“That so many people across the city have been influenced by their experiences here shows just how vital a resource Aberdeen Arts Centre is for Aberdeen and the wider north east region. The outpouring of love and support we have had already has been deeply moving, but now we must take action to secure the centre’s future.”

Ms Nicol added: “The opportunity to perform or express yourself creatively can be a lifeline for people of all ages, for so many different reasons. That’s why we are so passionate about supporting grassroots performance. It’s not just about the joy of stepping on stage; it’s also about the skills you learn for life, including teamwork, resilience and self-confidence.

“Appearing on our stage sets up so many young people for life, whether they choose to pursue the arts or another career. Without major support, we risk losing that vital resource here in Aberdeen.

“Without Aberdeen Arts Centre, the north east of Scotland would see its creative life greatly diminish.”

Sharon Robertson, chair of Aberdeen Arts Centre’s board of trustees, said the centre was a “creative lifeline” for local performers.

She said: “The cost of running the centre has surged in recent years, creating a critical funding gap. We’ve recognised the need to diversify our income streams and are actively implementing a sustainable financial strategy to secure our future. However, as we work to establish this plan, we’ve had to temporarily rely on our reserves – something common in the arts sector, but which unfortunately affects our eligibility for certain funding.

“Here’s where we need the community help - to safeguard Aberdeen Arts Centre and keep it thriving for generations to come, we urgently need to raise £180,000 by July 1. Restoring our reserves before this crucial deadline ensures we can present a strong case for reinstating our funding when councillors debate the issue.

“There is then a choice for the elected members to make - allocate funds to the Arts Centre from contingencies. This is within their gift to do.”