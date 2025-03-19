Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Brian Cox has told how he experienced the “brutal reality of poverty” growing up in Dundee as he called for politicians to take action to prevent children being “dimmed by a failing system”.

The Succession star, who is to perform in a new National Theatre of Scotland production about the financial crisis as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, said he had had a “blissfully happy childhood” until the death of his father when he was eight.

In an open letter aimed at raising the profile of charity Action for Children’s ‘Paying the Price’ campaign, Mr Cox said the “UK government, working with the devolved nations” needed to take action to help the 4.3 million children living in poverty across the UK. He called on authorities to lift more than one million children out of poverty by 2030 and halve child poverty within 20 years.

In interviews, Mr Cox has previously spoken about how the death of his father from cancer affected his mother’s mental health, leading to her having a breakdown. He was sent to live with his sisters.

Mr Cox said: “Today, I write not as an actor, but as someone who has lived through the brutal reality of poverty. As the youngest of five children, I had a blissful childhood until my father tragically died when I was eight. Overnight, our world changed, and we were plunged into poverty.

“I experienced first hand how poverty doesn’t just take away comforts, it also steals your childhood and hope for the future. I was one of the lucky ones to have managed to turn things around, but I know that today, the odds are stacked high against families who are trying to do the same.

“Right now, 4.3 million children in the UK are living in poverty – a staggering nine in every classroom of 30. These aren’t just statistics; they are children whose futures are being dimmed by a system that is failing them. It’s easy to believe that poverty happens elsewhere, yet it’s happening on our doorsteps. It’s the child on the bus, the child in the school playground, the child next door.

Brian Cox will be making one of his last stage performances in a satire about banker Fred Goodwin and the 2008 financial crash (Picture: Lia Toby) | Getty Images

“You see it in small, heart-breaking moments – a child tugging at clothes that fit them too snugly because new ones aren’t an option, children overhearing their parents worried about how to make ends meet. These burdens weigh down on young shoulders that shouldn’t have to carry them in the first place.”

Born in Dundee, Cox started his career in theatre, working at Dundee Rep and the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, before performing with Birmingham Rep, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

His breakthrough role in film was as the first actor to play Hannibal Lecter, in Manhunter in 1986. Cox went on to appear in Rob Roy, Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Bourne Identity, The Ring, X-Men 2, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Churchill.

His TV appearances include Nuremberg, Bob Servant, Shetland, Frasier, Deadwood and his award-winning role as media magnate Logan Roy in Succession.

Mr Cox’s call comes ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new child poverty strategy and is in support of Action for Children’s new policy campaign.

The actor said: “Ahead of the publication of the government’s new child poverty strategy, I'm supporting Action for Children’s ‘Paying the Price’ campaign. This calls on the UK government working with the devolved nations to lift more than one million children out of poverty by 2030 and halve child poverty within 20 years. The challenge isn’t just a moral one, it’s also an investment in our country’s future.