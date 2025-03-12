The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has been ranked sixth in the world to study the performing arts

It is the alma mater of some of Scotland’s most successful musicians, actors and dancers, including X-Men star James McAvoy, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Good Wife lead Alan Cumming.

Now, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) has been named one of the world's top ten institutions to study the performing arts, according to prestigious global rankings published on Wednesday.

The conservatoire has held its number six spot in the QS World University rankings by subject for performing arts. It is the ninth time the Glasgow-based institution has been placed in the top ten since the ranking was established in 2016.

In the top spot is The Royal College of Music, followed by the Royal Academy of Music, both in London, Meanwhile, in third place is the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris in France, followed by London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien in Austria, in joint fourth.

James McAvoy returns to RCS to meet with students from the Junior Conservatoire. | RCS

Established in 1847, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is one of only a few institutions worldwide to offer degree programmes across the performing and production arts from classical and traditional music, opera, jazz and musical theatre to acting, ballet, film, education and production arts, management and technology.

Notable alumni include actors Ncuti Gatwa, Jack Lowden, Laura Donnelly, Cumming and David Tennant as well as McAvoy and Heughan. Other notable graduates are internationally acclaimed mezzo-sopranos Karen Cargill and Catriona Morison; multi-award-winning classical guitarist Sean Shibe; Mercury Prize-nominated jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie and Oscar-nominated 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Some of the Conservatoire’s alumni have set up awards and bursaries to support new students. The Sam Heughan Creative Commission is an annual award encouraging collaboration between the arts, including music, drama, dance, film, and education, while the James McAvoy Drama Scholarship was established by the Glasgow actor ten years ago.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “In an era where the arts and arts education face increasing challenges, this recognition celebrates the commitment of our students, staff, supporters and alumni who contribute so much to the life and success of RCS.

“I deeply appreciate RCS being recognised by peers worldwide as one of the top ten institutions for performing arts education. This reflects the respect and influence Scotland’s national conservatoire has within and outwith its borders, as well as the extraordinary talent, dedication and creativity that define our community.”

RCS Symphony Orchestra | RCS

He added: “RCS champions artistic excellence, innovation and inclusion and finds creative ways to knit these strands together. We strongly believe that the arts are not a luxury, but that they are vital to the fabric of society – they inspire, challenge and transcend boundaries.”

Prof Dorothy Miell, chair of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said the award was “testament to the passion and creativity of the students, staff and alumni”.

She said: “To maintain our world top ten position emphasises the exceptional learning and teaching environment at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Scotland has a conservatoire of international stature that is shaping the artistic landscape for generations to come, both here and around the world.”