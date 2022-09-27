The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood and will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band.

Here’s everything we know about the show.

a great way to celebrate the 20 th series of this entertainment phenomenon. Further casting

announcements will be made soon.

Who will be appearing in the show?

A full casting announcement has yet to be made but a selection of celebs and dancers from the current series will be appearing.

They are Eastender James Bye, Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, DJ Tyler West, footballer Tony Adams, presenter Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton, singer Fleur East, presenter Richie Anderson, Britain’s Got Talent's Molly Rainford, Bros star Matt Goss, paralympian Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, and Mash comedian Ellie Taylor.

Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood will be joining the 2023 live arena tour.

For the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Live Tour.

The tour will also see the welcome return of the sensational Janette Manrara, who will host the 31 supersized sparkle-filled shows foxtrotting around the country in January and February next year.

What have the judges said about the show?

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: “Im so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas commented: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

And Janette Manrara said: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

What can audiences expect?

BBC One’s hugely popular Strictly Come Dancing returned to TV screens recently with an exciting new celebrity line-up and a host of breathtaking dance routines.

Strictly’s Live Tour is

no different, showcasing all the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is famous for, so that audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage.

Arena audiences can not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance, but the audience vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins!

As in 2022, each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

When is the tour arriving in Scotland?

There will be five performances of the Strictly Come Dancing Live show in Scotland – all at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue.

On Friday, February 10, there will be a show at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, February 11, there will be shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

On Sunday, February 12, there will be shows at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Where else is the show visiting

20–22 January: Birmingham Utilita Arena

24-25 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

26-27 January: Leeds First Direct Arena

28-29 January: Manchester AO Arena

31 January :Sheffield Utilita Arena

01-02 February: Newcastle Utilita Arena

03-05 February: London The O2 Arena

07-08 February: Belfast SSE Arena

How do I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are prices at £35 - £95 (depending on seat location) plus booking fee and venue facility fee and go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 30.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com

