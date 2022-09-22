Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Here are the latest odds for the 10 celebrity dancer favourites to win the glitterball trophy - from Helen Skelton to Kym Marsh
The wait is nearly over – on Friday the celebs and their professional dance partners are paired up for the BBC1 primetime show.
All eyes will be on the dancefloor on Friday, September 23, as the couples are unveiled for the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing.
The usual mix of actors, presenters, singers and sports stars will be hoping to impressive judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – as well as the viewing public who will vote for who should stay at the bottom of the leaderboard each week.
Alongside familiar faces from previous seasons, there are four new dancers joining the team this year – Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.
According to the bookies, the outsiders for this year’s title include footballer Tony Adams, presenter Kaye Adams, wildlife cameraman Manza Adams, comedian Ellie Taylor and Eastenders actor James Bye.
But other celebs are more favoured to lift the trophy at the season finale, joining the likes of Bill Bailey, Kelvin Fletcher and Stacey Dolley as Strictly champs.
Here are who the bookies think are most likely to shine as the competition gets started.
