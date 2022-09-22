News you can trust since 1817
Who will succeed 2021 Strictly champions Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling Ellis.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Here are the latest odds for the 10 celebrity dancer favourites to win the glitterball trophy - from Helen Skelton to Kym Marsh

The wait is nearly over – on Friday the celebs and their professional dance partners are paired up for the BBC1 primetime show.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:06 am

All eyes will be on the dancefloor on Friday, September 23, as the couples are unveiled for the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The usual mix of actors, presenters, singers and sports stars will be hoping to impressive judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – as well as the viewing public who will vote for who should stay at the bottom of the leaderboard each week.

Alongside familiar faces from previous seasons, there are four new dancers joining the team this year – Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

According to the bookies, the outsiders for this year’s title include footballer Tony Adams, presenter Kaye Adams, wildlife cameraman Manza Adams, comedian Ellie Taylor and Eastenders actor James Bye.

But other celebs are more favoured to lift the trophy at the season finale, joining the likes of Bill Bailey, Kelvin Fletcher and Stacey Dolley as Strictly champs.

Here are who the bookies think are most likely to shine as the competition gets started.

1. Helen Skelton

WIth odds of 7/2, Helen Skelton is the bookies' favourite to dance her way to victory. She is best known for her work as a TV presenter on shows including Newsround, Blue Peter and Countryfile.

Photo: Duncan McGlynn

2. Fleur East

Second favourite for the ballroom crown is singer Fleur East, with odds of 7/2. She knows a bit about talent shows, having appeared on X Factor twice - first in 2005, then returning in 2014 when she came second.

Photo: Joe Maher

3. Will Mellor

At odds of 13/2 Will Mellor will be hoping to become a triple threat - having already found success as both an actor and singer. He's best knows for starring in shows such as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and ITV soap Coronation Street.

Photo: MAX NASH

4. Matt Goss

Famous as part of the pop group Bros, Matt Goss has also played lengthy solo residencies in Las Vegas. He'll now be hoping to head to Blackpool, with odds of 7/1.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

