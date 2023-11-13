The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Review: Theatre Royal Glasgow

Home Alone, Bailey's and The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show. There are some Christmas traditions that you just can't live without.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show rolls on - and we couldn't be more happy about. Cr: Santiago Felipe.

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show - Theatre Royal Glasgow****

When it comes to world renowned drag acts, few come bigger than the dynamic duo of Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

For those unfamiliar, the duo are Drag Race royalty and go together like macaroni and cheese, however, their differing opinions on the Christmas festivities has long been a source of debate between them - and central to their much celebrated annual Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

Now into its sixth year, Jinkx and DeLa are quite literally the queens of the Christmas and, as Saint Nic gets ready to arrive down their chimneys, they are back with the meta-tastic 2023 version of the show that landed in Glasgow for its opening night on Sunday.

Their biggest shows to date, this year's edition begins with the pair jokingly worried they're "going through the motions" as another Holiday Show rolls into town - but if their opening night of the tour at Theatre Royal Glasgow is anything to go by, there's little to worry about. Struggling for ideas, the pair decide to 'opt out' of their regular tradition of the Holiday Show and glam up in leopard print for a sun soaked December instead - only for the show (yes, the actual personified version of the show) to trap them within the walls of their own tradition.

Complete with a warm cup of cocoa, the pair find themselves unable to escape until they find their Christmas meaning. A task the characters face head, using raucous jokes and strikingly good jingles.

DeLa attempts to escape her own annual Holiday Show with Jinkx Monsoon. Cr. Santiago Felipe.

At one point DeLa completely fudges a line but, as it usually does, it only serves to delight to crowd further as Jinkx unsuccessfully attempts to hold in their laugh - often the funniest part of these annual shows. Sometimes the unplanned bits are just as brilliant.

Some metaverse storylines can get a little confusing but, in this instance, the message becomes quite clear via a number of laugh out loud numbers that include a memorable version of Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go that saw me uncontrollably spit out my drink. Thank fully, there was no one is front.

While the bulk of the performance is wrapped up in perfect comedic timing and hilarious lyrical switch ups on some classic Christmas jingles, there's quite clearly a strong message. While not mentioned directly, it underpins the lovable duo's performance throughout.

On the surface, the storyline follows the accomplished queens as they look to find their yearly 'Christmas meaning', but the real meaning of the show and their message this year is obvious when you dig a little deeper.

It has been a scary year for many in the queer community, and historically the festive season has not always the easiest, with many trapped in a yearly cycle that sees some ostracised by family and others forced to not be their authentic selves.

However, as much as Jinkx Monsoon tries to jokingly batten down the hatches of the Christmas spirit (or corporate nightmare as they explain), the Seattle queen and co-pilot DeLa have quite clearly created their own Christmas tradition that has opened up a space for everyone who needs it and not only asks you to spend time with them, but demands you do.

It is quite simply another terrific performance from an incredibly versatile and fiercely talented set of performers that will ensure that we aren't wanting to escape their Holiday Show tradition for some time yet.