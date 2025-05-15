Final-year students linked to the former Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television have received some welcome news.

Bath Spa University in England has confirmed it will allow final-year students at the former Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television, which shut with immediate effect earlier this month, to complete their studies with the institution.

The decision comes after the Scottish Institute collapsed last week, leaving students “in the dark”. The college had auditioned new students for next year’s intake as recently as March before its sudden closure was confirmed.

Bath Spa University had provided the accreditation for the institute’s courses.

A Bath Spa University spokesperson said it was “grateful” for the patience from students and their families while working through a “very complex and challenging situation”.

“We are pleased to confirm that all final-year students studying for a Bath Spa University degree will be able to complete their studies and graduate as planned, subject to their assessments,” the spokesperson said.

“This is great news for all those students who have worked so hard on their final performances and dissertations. For applicants and those students in their first and second years, we are in the final stages of being able to present a range of options on how they may be able to complete their studies.

“We are in regular communication with both our applicants and students, and we are planning a series of meetings over the next week where our team will be on hand to offer advice and guidance to help them determine the best option available to them.”

The spokesperson said all impacted students had been offered access to Bath University’s 24/7 helpline and support from the student wellbeing team.

“We know that this situation is challenging for us all, and we are doing everything we can to make decisions and move quickly to ensure minimum disruption to our students,” the spokesperson said.

Before shutting with immediate effect, the Scottish Institute had moved last year from Edinburgh to a new campus in Livingston. In January, the body announced plans to invest in new student housing on the site.

However, the college is understood to have not informed students before it closed suddenly last week.