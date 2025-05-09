The Scottish Institute moved to a new campus a year ago

A Scottish performing arts college has collapsed, leaving students “in the dark” over their future studies.

The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and Television has closed immediately after falling into the hands of liquidators. Parents of students partway through courses at the college have taken to social media to raise concerns over the future of their children's qualifications.

Formerly known as the MGA Academy of Performing Arts, the institute was Scotland’s only fully-accredited college with the UK’s Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre and offered degree level qualifications, some through its partner Bath Spa University in England.

The institute moved last year from Edinburgh to a new campus in Livingston in a renovated former building of a tax office. Meanwhile, in January this year, it announced plans to invest in new student housing on the site.

It is understood the college did not inform students before it closed suddenly this week. As recently as March 25, the school auditioned new students for next year’s intake, posting on social media about how staff had “loved” having them at its studios. It advertised for another round of auditions last month.

The new campus opened a year ago.

David Adams, whose daughter Calley, 18, is in first year of a BA degree in musical theatre at the Scottish Institute, said she was “devastated” by the closure. He said students had been left “in the dark” about the collapse.

Many, including Calley, had been preparing for an end-of-year dance show to be performed in Glasgow later this month.

Mr Adams said: “This was her dream. She’s had a passion for musical theatre since she was two years old. It's always singing, dancing, and then more singing and more dancing.

“She doesn't even look at it as studying. It's just something she's always loved and she made so many good friends and they're all devastated.”

Students were told on Tuesday they had a day off on Wednesday, but without any reason given.

Mr Adams said: “Calley thought it was just because they were doing exams, that it was a day’s study leave, although it’s the first day off she’s had since they started. Then on Wednesday morning, a friend phoned her and said it had closed. Her mum works there and she had turned up to work to find a notice about the liquidation on the door.”

The father added: “It’s the communication. There's never been a phone call, never been an email. I’ve left messages with Bath Spa, which accredits the course, but I’ve heard nothing. I even messaged the liquidators, but they're just dealing with the finance side of things, they're not dealing with the students at all.”

Principal Mark Langley took over the Scottish Institute a year ago. The venue rebranded from MGA at around the same time, after being bought over by Irish production studio Silver Rock Studios.

It is understood other UK dance colleges have stepped in to offer students the opportunity to complete their studies. However, many would need to relocate.

Italia Conti, based in Woking, has said students needing to transfer should contact them.

Mr Adams said: “Calley will find something else, but the difficulty is where. London is where a lot of these places are, but it is so expensive, it would add hundreds of pounds a month that we don’t have.”

A winding-up order has been published on the institute’s Companies House page. The sheriff said it had been decided that “said company is unable to pay its debts”.

A statement posted on the social media accounts and website of the Scottish Institute said: “By the order of the Sheriff of Lothian and Borders at Livingston Sheriff Court, Katie McLachlan of Middlebrooks Business Recovery & Advice Limited has been appointed as interim liquidator of the Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and TV Limited, with effect from 6 May 2025. The company has ceased trading with immediate effect.”