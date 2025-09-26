The cherished Glasgow Oran Mor assistant manager who's won a top arts prize

Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Sky Arts

This award goes to the unsung heroes

Usually, arts accolades go to the big stars.

It’s not so often that there are Tony and Olivier equivalents for those who do the hard and invisible slog behind the scenes.

However, at the Sky Arts Awards this month, a very special Arts Hero Award was presented to a cherished assistant manager, Diane Carroll, who works at Oran Mor in Glasgow and is best known for working the ticket desk at the iconic A Play, A Pie and A Pint for over two decades.

On September 16, at The Roundhouse in London, she received the award from ambassador Myleene Class, and became a prize winner alongside the likes of Bob Geldof, who was there to collect a Lifetime Achievement Award.

It’s all great timing for Carroll, who is currently organising an Oran Mor Festive Fundraiser on October 17 to help raise cash for the local community.

We asked her to tell us more about the big win.

What was it like to receive the award?

It still doesn’t feel real. My legs were absolute jelly when Myleene called out my name, it was such a lovely moment. I’m not sure where the trophy will be going yet, I’ve had it in work to show all the regulars and they’ve loved seeing it in person.

Who nominated you?

It was one of the members of A Play, A Pie and A Pint – Calum. I had absolutely no idea. I think he just felt that what I’ve done over the years for PPP and Oran Mor was what they were looking for. It was such a great surprise and I’m so thankful to Calum for nominating me.

What has it been like, working the ticket desk at A Pie, A Play and A Pint for so long?

It’s been 20 years! But it feels like I started just yesterday with Colin Beattie and David MacLennan. I’ve made some wonderful friends over the years, seen some real sights and also met some very famous actors like Robbie Coltrane and David Hayman. I’ve also been lucky enough to have the most amazing colleagues – I couldn’t do this job without my two David’s (Davy O and Dave), they are the most caring managers and have done so much for me. It doesn’t feel like work to me, it’s just a part of my life now.

Why is it such a popular offering?

It’s a great deal. A play, a pie and a pint for under £20. I think the fact that it’s new plays every week, as well as new writers and new directors, there’s a real variety of entertainment. I also think that it’s just become a staple in so many people’s lives. I often see customers from back in the day, bringing in their family, and they bring their family, so it’s like a tradition that gets passed down generations.

What has your favourite performance been?

There’s been so many. But my favourite has to be the pantomimes, Christmas at Oran Mor is just magical, and our pantomimes are so much fun. We do two shows a day and welcome in hundreds of people. I’m a big fan of Christmas and just love when panto season kicks off and we start our fundraising. Our customers are so generous and it’s just a lovely time.

Is Glasgow's arts and culture scene particularly healthy right now?

There are a lot of exciting things happening in Glasgow. Our old Artistic Director Jemima Levick is doing great things over at the Tron Theatre, and I was lucky enough to see a preview of the Bay City Rollers Musical at the Pavillion recently. That, and with all the movies filming in Glasgow, it certainly feels like there is a buzz. We’re seeing so many new customers this season at PPP, and it’s great to see new faces.

Any favourite customers?

I’d get in so much trouble if I answered this. I think I’ll keep it short and sweet and say that I love them all.

Any exciting celebrity encounters?

Just a few weeks ago we had Alan Cumming in to see a play. Right back at the beginning, we had Simon Pegg’s wedding, and we had Gwyneth Paltrow in as a guest at the wedding. I don’t think we’ll ever top that.

What have your proudest moments at Oran Mor been?

It has to be raising over £75,000 for charity. I’ll never get over how generous our customers are and how everyone just comes together to help our community. We also just celebrated 20 years of PPP and Oran Mor, that was a pretty special time too. It’s just been the most magical 20 years and I can’t wait to see what comes next.

Have you had any particularly successful fundraising campaigns?

Christmas last year. We raised over £25,000. But I think this year will be our biggest year yet, as we’ve got our first ever Fundraising Gala. It’s going to be a big night in our auditorium, which will be full of entertainment, food and drink. Andy McGregor has written us a 15 minute pantomime, and we’ve got various performers including the wonderful Hannah Howie, and our friend Darren Browline is hosting the event for us. I’m really excited to see how much money we can raise this year – and can’t wait to get more support out to those who need it most.

Do you think you could have done anything else as a job?

I always wanted to be a midwife, but I just never got around to it. And honestly I have no regrets, I’ve got the two most wonderful children who I couldn’t be prouder of, my husband who supports me in all my crazy endeavours, my brother who I’ve been carer for, and my big Oran Mor family, so I’ve had a busy life, and I wouldn’t change a thing .

