The study, by LNER, analysed the number of museums, theatres, historic sites, UNESCO listings, art and music events and bookshops

It is home to seven museums and the iconic Wallace Monument, alongside thriving arts venues including The Albert Halls and the Tolbooth, which hosts live music, theatre, and comedy.

Now Stirling has been named the best Scottish city for culture with the highest number of bookshops per head, one of the highest volumes of art and music events per capita and a string of "diverse and high-quality museums".

The study, commissioned by train company LNER, analysed 71 towns and cities across England and Scotland across five travel themes: family-friendly, sustainability, culture, outdoor experiences, and food.

It praised Stirling for its “walkable” size, as well as its “fairytale skyline and deep historical roots”.

David Flesher, commercial director at LNER, said: “When you’re choosing where to go, it’s not always easy to know what a city is really best at — especially if you're trying to plan something special. This research helps take out the guesswork and shows what different places have to offer.

“We hope this guide helps people make more informed choices, whether they’re planning a day trip or a longer summer break. There are so many brilliant destinations on our route, and this is just one more way to celebrate them.”

Drawing on data from sources such as the Theatres Trust, Companies House and Unesco, the study considered a wide range of factors, including the number of museums, theatres, historic sites, Unesco listings, art and music events and bookshops.

All data points were then adjusted for population and weighted to produce a final ranking out of 100.

Historic university city Cambridge won the culture accolade in England.

The other accolade winners

Separately, Aberdeen was named the best in Scotland for sustainability, Falkirk was named most family-friendly, while Edinburgh was the best for foodies and Inverness was ranked first for the outdoors.

The study said: “From ancient landmarks to cutting-edge exhibitions, the UK is full of places that celebrate culture in all its forms. Whether you’re into theatre, literature, live music, or wandering around world-class museums, the best cultural destinations offer something to spark every imagination.”

It said Stirling, which is home to annual crime writing festival Bloody Scotland, was “mighty” in terms of cultural impact.

The report said: “With its fairytale skyline and deep historical roots, Stirling is a city where Scotland’s story comes vividly to life. It may be small in size, but it’s mighty when it comes to cultural impact.

“With one of the highest numbers of museums, bookshops, historic sites and events per capita in Scotland, this historic city is a cultural powerhouse packed into a walkable, picturesque setting.”