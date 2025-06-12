Bloody Scotland will take place in Stirling in September

Author Kate Atkinson is to make her first appearance at Bloody Scotland to discuss her Jackson Brodie novels as the full line-up is announced.

Ms Atkinson, whose Case Histories books have been turned into a BBC TV series, will speak at the festival. The line-up also features Horrible Histories author Terry Deary and broadcasters Steph McGovern, Jeremy Vine and The Rev Richard Coles.

Kate Atkinson will be appearing at this summer's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. Picture: Helen Clyne.

The Stirling-based festival is this year curated by Ian Rankin, who will lead a Day of the Deid procession. The festival will also feature doctor-turned-comedian-and-author Adam Kay and veteran crime writer Christopher Brookmyre.

The full programme, unveiled on Thursday, will announce events with Kathy Reichs and Jo Nesbo, as well as Denise Mina, Graeme Macrae Burnet, Alex Gray, Lin Anderson and Judy Murray.

Festival director Bob McDevitt said: “It has been an absolute joy working with the legendary Sir Ian Rankin on this year’s programme and I think he has helped to deliver one of our strongest-ever line-ups.

Sir Ian Rankin is the guest programmer of this year’s Bloody Scotland.

“There are so many treats in store for our audiences this year, from established names writing at the very top of their game to brand new voices bringing a different perspective to the crime genre – roll on September.”

Sir Ian is the first guest programmer for the festival, which takes place in various Stirling venues, including the Albert Halls, Trinity Church, Central Library and The Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling from September 12 to 14.

In a nod to Sir Ian’s famous character, police officer John Rebus, the programme also includes James McPherson, who made his name in Taggart and narrates the Rebus audiobooks, and former Coronation Street star Gray O’Brien, who recently played Rebus on stage.

Alan Bett, head of literature and publishing at Creative Scotland, said: “Bloody Scotland brings the big names of crime writing to Stirling each year, and 2025 offers an incredible list of authors, enhanced by Ian Rankin’s role as guest programmer.

“Of huge importance is the platforming of emergent writers. Bloody Scotland provides new Scottish authors the opportunity to launch their careers and build readerships, and for Scotland’s fans of crime fiction, the chance to find their next favourite book.”

Sir Ian, who has been involved in the festival since it began in 2012, previously said: “Bloody Scotland manages to remain the world’s friendliest and most inclusive crime fiction festival while also attracting the biggest and brightest names in the business to the city of Stirling. It’s epic.”

The festival will also feature L J Ross, the multi-million-copy selling author of the DCI Ryan series; actor and musician, Joey Batey (Jaskier the Bard) from The Witcher on Netflix, Chris Chibnall, the creator and writer of Broadchurch, and American bestselling crime writer Laura Lippman, who will be on stage with Mark Billingham.

Fringe elements at the festival this year will include the Day of the Deid procession and Sir Ian's Whisky Night with songs from James Yorkston and Colin Macintyre.