Established in 2012 by writers Lin Anderson and Alex Gray, Bloody Scotland attracts both new and experienced crime writers to the city of Stirling - both from Scotland and further afield.
The Scottish International Crime Writing Festival will return this year with an impressive programme of events featuring more than a few familiar faces - running over three days from Friday, September 12, to Sunday, September 14.
Alongside the usual book discussions, readings and signings there are a number of more unusual events, including a opening reception, the presentation of the annual McIlvanney Prize, a night of karaoke, the debut of live quiz show Crime Family Fortunes and guided crime walks.
Here are 10 of the biggest names appearing - and when you can see them.
Youc an book your tickets here now.
1. Sir Ian Rankin
A man who needs no introduction to fans of crime fictions, Rebus-creator Ian Rankin is taking part in numerous events at this year's festival. We're particularly looking forward to 'The Whisky Knight' at 10pm on Friday, September 12. A mixture of chat and song, it will see Sir Ian joined by singers-turned-crime writers James Yorkston and Colin MacIntyre, along with debut novelist Natalie Jayne Clark. The audience will also be able to enjoy a wee dram. You can also see him in 'A Puzzle of Rebuses', when he'll be joined by actorsJames McPherson and Gray O'Brien - that's at 7pm on Friday, September 12. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Mick Herron
Mick Herron shot to global fame thanks to the success of award-winning television series 'Slow Horses', starring Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, based on his 'Slough House' series of books. He'll be chatting with Nick Harkaway - the son of John Le Carré - about the ninth book in the series, 'Clown Town', at 11.30am on Saturday, September 13. | Getty Images
3. Jo Nesbo
Norfic Noir pioneer and literary superstar Jo Nesbo has sold over 50 million copies of books like 'The Snowman' and 'The Leopard'. He'll be in Stirling with latest serial killer book 'Wolf Hour' at 8.30pm on Friday, September 12. | Getty Images
4. Steph McGovern
TV favourite Steph McGovern is visiting Bloody Scotland with her debut novel, a kidnap drama called 'Deadline'. She'll be at the Albert Halls on Sunday, September 13, at 1am. | Getty Images for The National Lo