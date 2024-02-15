A familar voice to millions on the airwaves since making his BBC Radio 1 debut in 1980, Steve Wright was on radio as recently as last Sunday, when he hosted a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his 'Love Songs' programme on Radio 2.

But this week his family shared the devastating news that he had died with a statement saying: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Over five decades of broadcasting he became known for his way with words, and him warm and welcoming nature that made many listeners feel like he was part of his family.

Here's Steve Wright in his own words.

Steve Wright on...being axed from his BBC Radio 2 show "That's the way it goes. You know, sometimes people want you, sometimes they don't."

Steve Wright on...The Smith's song 'Panic' "Actually it's an open secret that 'Hang The DJ' was written about me. I was certainly a DJ at the time, and if he did write it about me then that's okay."

Steve Wright on...Kenny Everett "He was Picasso, while the rest of us were painting by numbers."