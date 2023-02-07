Love is in the air every February 14 as Scots celebrate a day dedicated to romance.

Originally a Chistian feast day to honour the martyr Saint Valentine, it’s long been taken over by folk tradition to become a day of love.

What we now know as Valentine’s Day started in 15th-century France where the occasion was marked with singing and dancing.

The now-familiar custom of sending cards, flowers, chocolates started in the UK, with the first pre-printed cards being sold in the late 18th century.

It wasn't until the 20th century that Valentine’s Day became a major commercial event – notably when the Hallmark greetings card company started mass-producing cards in 1913.

Here are 21 pictures of how Valentine’s Day has been celebrated in Scotland in years past.

1 . Kissing Booth Teenage boys queue up to use the 'Kissing Booth' at the Inverkeithing High School Valentine's Day disco in 1979. Photo: Crauford Tait

2 . Blooming good business Preparing for the last minute rush on Valentine's Day 2015 at Glasgow's Johnston and Scott flower merchants. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3 . Sealed with a kiss A young couple pictured with Valentine's cards in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens in 2003. Photo: David Moir

4 . Cut it out Leafcutter ants carrying peppers cut into the shape of hearts at Blair Drummond Safari Park in 2020. Photo: Andrew Milligan