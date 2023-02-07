Scotland's National Newspaper
Seven couples getting married at the Gretna Green Smithy's Anvil on Valentine's Day 1989.

Valentine's Day in Scotland: Here are 21 pictures of Scots enjoying the most romantic day of the year over the decades

Love is in the air every February 14 as Scots celebrate a day dedicated to romance.

By David Hepburn
Originally a Chistian feast day to honour the martyr Saint Valentine, it’s long been taken over by folk tradition to become a day of love.

What we now know as Valentine’s Day started in 15th-century France where the occasion was marked with singing and dancing.

The now-familiar custom of sending cards, flowers, chocolates started in the UK, with the first pre-printed cards being sold in the late 18th century.

It wasn't until the 20th century that Valentine’s Day became a major commercial event – notably when the Hallmark greetings card company started mass-producing cards in 1913.

Here are 21 pictures of how Valentine’s Day has been celebrated in Scotland in years past.

1. Kissing Booth

Teenage boys queue up to use the 'Kissing Booth' at the Inverkeithing High School Valentine's Day disco in 1979.

Photo: Crauford Tait

2. Blooming good business

Preparing for the last minute rush on Valentine's Day 2015 at Glasgow's Johnston and Scott flower merchants.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. Sealed with a kiss

A young couple pictured with Valentine's cards in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens in 2003.

Photo: David Moir

4. Cut it out

Leafcutter ants carrying peppers cut into the shape of hearts at Blair Drummond Safari Park in 2020.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

