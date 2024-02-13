Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

He joined the BBC in the 1970s and went on to host shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades.

A statement shared to the broadcaster by Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

Wright pictured in December 1979: (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said everyone at the BBC were “heartbroken” at the “terribly sad news”.

He added: “Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.

“This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

Comedian Matt Lucas has referred to Wright as “the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all”.

In a post to X, the comedian wrote: “Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all.

“So gifted and natural and engaging.

“It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show.

“What a huge loss.”

Dame Esther Rantzen, who was interviewed by Wright on many occasions, said he was a unique broadcaster.

“He created a kind of club which whether he was interviewing you or whether you were enjoying it as a listener, you looked forward to joining every day,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is a very rare quality, and he made it sound easy. It was frequently very funny, and when he left his daily afternoon show he really knocked a hole in the day for many of us who relied on his company.