After months of waiting, Nintendo fans have finally learned more about the Switch 2 - including when it will launch.

Since giving fans a first look at the Switch 2 in January, Nintendo have remained tight lipped about console details, despite March’s Nintendo Direct presentation which saw a number of games announced for the original Switch.

Following the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation earlier today (April 2), we now know more details about the console, what games we can expect to be playing, when it will be released and how much it will cost.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

The price of the Switch 2 was also revealed, with the console bundle with Mario Kart World expected to cost around £387 in the UK ($499.99 USD). The new Switch will come with all the standard console accessories, with the new Joy-Con controllers, grips, straps, a docking station, HDMI cable, AC adapter and USB-C charging cable.

Mario Kart World will be available on Switch 2. | Nintendo

And by connecting the Nintendo Switch 2 Dock to a TV, users can output video at up to 4K with support up to 120 fps, for compatible games and TVs.

New Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and more all coming to Nintendo Switch 2

As well as announcing backwards compatibility for compatible Switch games, Nintendo shared that certain games already available on Switch would be getting upgrades for the Switch 2, as well as a series of new games which will exclusive to the new console.