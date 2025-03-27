Nintendo Direct 2025: Everything announced during Nintendo's March presentation

1 . Virtual Game Card - Releasing late April via a system update

Virtual Game Cards were introduced during Nintendo Direct 2025. The new feature will allow users to easily manage purchased digital games, playing games on two different systems and even loaning and borrowing games. Much like the physical cards, players will be able to “eject” digital titles from one console to another. It is set to launch in late April with a system update, and Nintendo have confirmed this feature will work with Nintendo Switch 2 systems from launch. | nevodka / Adobe Stock