Nintendo Direct 2025: Everything announced during Nintendo's March presentation

Ahead of the official Switch 2 event on April 2, Nintendo has whet the appetite of fans with a flurry of announcements during Nintendo Direct 2025.
In the Switch’s final days of being Nintendo’s top console, the games company have revealed a number of new titles, apps and more coming to the system - including their very on news app Nintendo Today!.
The 37-minute presentation was jam-packed with updates on games such as Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, with new titles announced including a new Tomodachi Life.
With so much still to look forward to from Nintendo in less than a week, it is surprising just how much there was to reveal during March’s presentation. From remakes to game ports, release dates and more, here is everything announced during Nintendo Direct March 2025.
1. Virtual Game Card - Releasing late April via a system update
Virtual Game Cards were introduced during Nintendo Direct 2025. The new feature will allow users to easily manage purchased digital games, playing games on two different systems and even loaning and borrowing games. Much like the physical cards, players will be able to “eject” digital titles from one console to another. It is set to launch in late April with a system update, and Nintendo have confirmed this feature will work with Nintendo Switch 2 systems from launch.
| nevodka / Adobe Stock
2. Pokémon Legends Z-A - Releasing late 2025
A brand new trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A was revealed, with more gameplay and areas around Lumiose City shown. Specifically it looks as though the time of day that you’re playing will influence exactly what is going on indise the game with day and night showing off different sides to the city. With no official release date confirmed yet, the game looks set to launch in late 2025. | Nintendo / Pokemon
3. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Releasing 2026
One of the biggest announcements from this March Nintendo presentation was the news that the Tomodachi Life series is returning. The first new entry in more than ten years, players can create their own Miis and watch them live their lives on an island in the sea.
| Nintendo
4. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Releasing 2025
A brand new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was revealed, giving fans of the series a new look at what the game will have in store for protagonist Samus Aran who is granted new psychic abilities. Still no word on an official release date, however.
| Retro Studios / Nintendo