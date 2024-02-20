Harvest Hunt from Villainous Game Studios is among the first releases from Neonhive Games.

An award-winning Scottish marketing agency has launched a new publishing arm for video games.

The new venture from Neonhive Games will complement the firm’s existing operations and help developers to publish titles.

To kick things off, the publisher’s lineup includes Harvest Hunt, a folk horror roguelike from Villainous Games Studio, with a new trailer set to launch during IGN’s Fan Fest.

Korina Abbott, CEO and Founder of Neonhive Games, said: “This feels like such a natural next step for us.

“We have hit the ground running with our established teams that have huge trust and connections within the industry, and that have been helping developers self-publish for the last 6 years.

“I’m over the moon that one of our first signings is a previous client.”

Harvest Hunt and Slopecrashers to be published by Neonhive Games

The first game from Neonhive Games challenges players to take on the role of The Warden in order to protect their village from The Devourer. Each night they draw from their deck of whispers and explore the farmlands to gather resources and ensure the survival of their people by making it through the night.

“Collaborating with NeonHive Games has been crucial for us at Villainous Games Studio so that we can realise our vision and share it with the gaming community. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us, and we’re excited to see players immerse themselves in the world we’ve created in Harvest Hunt.

With the right team up, we hope to show that small studios can make a big impact.”

The second title to come from the publisher is Slopecrashers, a highly anticipated cross platform party game which has proven popular on TikTok.

Teaming up with Johannes Lugstein at Byteparrot, their previous client and solo developer, the game was selected as part of Xbox’s Winterfest and will also be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.