Scottish Games Sale: How to save money on Steam while supporting charity

Children in hospital are in need of cheering up more so than most, so why not help raise money through the Scottish Games Steam sale?

Scottish games developers have teamed up to raise money for children in hospital with a week-long Steam sale.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, in partnership with developers Neonhive, Ninja Kiwi, Geek-aboo and Nerial, have teamed up for the Scottish Games Sale on Steam.

Lemmings, designed by DMA Design.

While Scotland’s role in the development of games such as Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings is well known, there are plenty of other excellent exports just waiting to be discovered – and the Scottish Games Sale is the perfect excuse.

Running for a week in September, you can expect discounts on more than 50 titles from developers and publishers across Scotland including NoCode, Brilliant Skies, Polygon Treehouse, Blazing Griffin and more all while supporting charity.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scottish Games Sale on Steam.

What to expect from the Scottish Games Sale on Steam

While we likely won’t know more until the sale begins, here are the developers and publishers confirmed to be taking part so far, and the games they are known for:

Ninja Kiwi – Bloons, SAS, Fortress Destroyer, Counter Snipe and more.

– Bloons, SAS, Fortress Destroyer, Counter Snipe and more. Nerial – Pikuniku, Card Shark, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Animal Farms and more.

– Pikuniku, Card Shark, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Animal Farms and more. NoCode – Bafta award-winning games Stories Untold and Observation alongside the upcoming Silent Hill: Townfall.

Brilliant Skies – From The Depths, winner of the 2022 Technical Achievement Scottish Games Award.

– From The Depths, winner of the 2022 Technical Achievement Scottish Games Award. Polygon Treehouse – Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island and Röki.

– Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island and Röki. Secret Mode – Dear Esther, A Little to the Left, Wobbledogs, Little Orpheus and the upcoming Still Wakes the Deep.

– Dear Esther, A Little to the Left, Wobbledogs, Little Orpheus and the upcoming Still Wakes the Deep. Ant Workshop – Dead End Job, Binaries, Dungeon Golf and more.

– Dead End Job, Binaries, Dungeon Golf and more. Blazing Griffin – The Ship, Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Murder Mystery Machine, Murderous Pursuits and the Bafta award winning Distant Star: Revenant Fleet.

With so many developers involved there will be a game available to suit everyone's tastes, with discounts ranging from 10% to 90%.

Games for the Weans: Supporting Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

The sale is in aid of the Games for the Weans campaign, which raises funds to buy adapted gaming equipment, consoles and video games for the hundreds of children across Scotland receiving treatment at Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

For children who spend hours, days or weeks in hospital, being able to play games to pass the time can make a huge difference to their lives. Money raised by the campaign will not only go toward entertainment, but the hospital’s Play Team which ensures that the children always have someone to play with.

The Games for Weans campaign is also appealing for the gaming community to help out by hosting their own game-related fundraisers such as streaming marathons or games nights.

The Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity funds vital projects and support services for young patients, their families and the NHS staff caring for them at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children and across the city's three neonatal units.

When is the Scottish Games Sale?

Running from Thursday September 7 until Thursday September 14, players will have a week to get involved and find their new favourite game – all while supporting sick children.

The Scottish Games Sale will be available from 6pm on Steam.

Kirsten Watson, CEO of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “With your support, children will be able to play their favourite games while on the wards to distract them from the worries of their time in hospital. By purchasing a game in the Scottish Games Sale or by fundraising for the charity, you’ll also be supporting the hospital’s Play Team – so that children never have to game alone.”

Ninja Kiwi’s Danny Parker added: “Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity not only offers vital medical care to children throughout Scotland, but also provides children and their families a space to be together in the most difficult of circumstances.