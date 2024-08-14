Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service will be playing a double headlining gig in Glasgow this month. | Getty Images

The tour is the first of its kind in the two bands’ intertwinned histories.

What’s better than hearing one classic album played in full? Hearing two classic albums played in full - and that’s what promised when a massive double-headline tour rolls into Scotland this month.

Indie rockers The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective seminal 2003 albums Give Up and Transatlanticism with a global tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will see Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, pulling double duty.

He’ll first take to the stage with Jimmy Tamborello and Jenny Lewis to perform as The Postal Service, before switching hats to join Death Cab for Cutie band members Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr for a second set.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a stop in Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie playing Glasgow?

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their double headline tour on Friday, August 23.

Will there be a support act?

The two bands will be supported by local favourites Teenage Fanclub. The beloved Bellshill band released their 13th studio album Nothing Lasts Forever last year and have a huge number of hit songs at their disposal. Those who have never heard them live before will soon discover why they were one of Kurt Cobain’s favourite bands.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm but the venue have yet to confirm exact stage times - watch this space. Judging by similar gigs, expect Teenage Fanclub on Stage at around 7pm, with The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie taking to the stage at around 8pm and 9.30pm respectively - with the concert finishing by 11pm. Please note these are estimated times only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £58.45.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing areas. In the seated areas you must be 8 to gain admittance. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Postal Service setlist?

The Postal Service are likely to play the following songs:

Give Up The District Sleeps Alone Tonight Such Great Heights Sleeping In Nothing Better Recycled Air Clark Gable We Will Become Silhouettes This Place Is a Prison Brand New Colony Natural Anthem Such Great Heights Enjoy the Silence

What is the likely Deathcab For Cutie setlist?

Deathcab For Cutie are likely to play the following songs: