The Darkness have announced their Permission To Land 20th anniversary UK tour - and it includes a Glasgow show. Here's how to get pre-sale tickets for Justin Hawkins and co. at Barrowland Ballroom.

The Darkness are heading to Glasgow this December. Cr: Getty Images

For those of you who enjoy a bit of light hearted, high octane glam rock, you will be delighted to know the British rock band The Darkness are back on the road to celebrate their number one album Permission To Land.

Performing the album in full, Justin Hawkins and his band confirmed they would be heading out on a special UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album after their barnstorming support slots for metal legends such as KISS and Guns N Roses.

Much to the delight of the band's fans, Hawkins confirmed the gigs earlier this week saying: “We, The Darkness, are delighted to announce that we’ll be hitting the road in the UK once again.

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Permission To Land, our set will include every song from our debut album faithfully reproduced – with additional clam notes and meanderings – in the order in which they appear on the record."

Looking to catch the band on the road? Here's all the information you need and how to get pre-sale tickets.

When is the Glasgow date for The Darkness UK tour

Justin Hawkins and his band will be touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their best selling album Permission To Land will include include stops in Glasgow as well as London, Norwich, Dublin, Birmingham and many more.

Fans will be delighted to know the headline tour will reach the Barrowlands in Glasgow on Monday 11 December 2023.

Permission To Land UK tour

The band will be taking their 2003 breakout album Permission To Land on on a 20th anniversary tour as the UK rekindles it love with one of the most played albums of the early 00's.

Hailing from Lowestoft, Justin Hawkins and his band exploded into the limelight on the back of their album which went fives time Platinum and selling over 1.5 million copies in the UK. Now, two decades later, the band will be bringing the album along to nine dates as they look to rock the country.

It won't just be Permission To Land tracks getting an airing though, with frontman Hawkins confirming “We’ll also play all of your favourite Darkness songs from the rest of our illustrious and tipsy turvy career. "

Where are The Darkness playing in 2023, The Darkness UK Tour

2 December - Belfast, Telegraph Building

3 December Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8 December – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9 December - London, Roundhouse

11 December - Glasgow, Barrowland

12 December – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 December – Bristol, Beacon

15 December – Nottingham, Rock City

16 December – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

How to get The Darkness Glasgow pre-sale tickets

To get tickets for The Darkness Glasgow gig, pre-sale for tickets will start on July 6 at 9am BST via Gigs In Scotland here. To get pre-sale tickets for the gig, you must register and account on Gigs In Scotland and also sign up to the AEG Presents newsletter.

Once this has been completed, AEG say "an email in time with all the information" and add "please sign up by 21:59 on Wednesday, 5th July as you might otherwise not receive the presale email."