Singing catchy songs can be a profitable business - as these stars show.

Who is the richest singer in the world 2024? Top 15 richest pop stars in the world - Taylor Swift net worth

Being a famous singer with a string of chart hits is a profitable business - as these figures show.

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT

They're amongst the most famous people on the planet - and the leading lights of the singing world can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).

Add in money-spinning tours, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and singers can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.

Here are the top 10 richest singers in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1. Rihanna

With an estimated net worth of a cool £1.7 billion, Umbrella star Rihanna is by some distance the wealthiest pop star on the planet. Although she has made plenty from her voice, the majority of her fortune has come from her hugely successful Fenty Beauty Line.

2. Taylor Swift

Superstar singer Taylor Swift's record breaking Eras Tour, which rolls into Scotland in June, looks set to make her a billionaire. At the moment her fortune is estimated at around $900 million.

3. Madonna

Since scoring her first hit single with Holiday in 1983 Madonna has rarely been out of the charts. It's helped her amass aproximately $850 million - putting her in third place.

4. Celine Dion

Dubbed the 'Queen of Power Ballads' Canadian singer Celine Dion has tragically been forced to stop performing after being diagnosed with rare medical condition Stiff Person Syndrome. Her multi award-winning career has earned her approximately $800 million to date.

