Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has been released and critics have already had their say. (Credit: Getty Images)

There are very few events that have such an all consuming global impact like Taylor Swift releasing an album, and this one has not disappointed.

An emotional rollercoaster, often bitter and vicious, but hopeful and tinged with real humour and glee, this album will no doubt be the best of the year, and perhaps one of the best of her career. Which is saying something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The response has been monumental, and we’re here to show the best posts, responses, reviews and funniest memes to The Tortured Poets Department.

Some of the songs hit hard...

Mark Savage wrote for the BBC: “Then, Swift told the audience at a concert in Melbourne that the album was her most cathartic project yet.

“It certainly feels like a purge.

“The singer is bereft and bewildered. Vulnerable in a way we've never heard before.

"Had a good run / A moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one," she laments, as layered backing vocals evoke the mournful goodbye of the city's church bells.

“It's up there with the best things she's ever written.”

Taylor shocked the whole world when she announced that actually, TTPD would be a double album.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her 11th studio album, the US pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled The Anthology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original album appeared to be leaked online 24 hours before its scheduled release, so the new songs are believed to have not been heard before.

She announced the news by sharing album artwork on social media which shows her with one arm wrapped around her head and her other hand caressing her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the post she wrote: "It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.”

Another glowing review from Laura Snapes who wrote a this review for The Guardian: “Made again with Dessner and regular collaborator Jack Antonoff, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) is another refinement, filtering the booming synths of 2014’s 1989 through a muted Midnights-y filter that makes her stories of being gutted by two major romantic disappointments sound authentically bruised and wearied.

“Dessner’s influence is there in the ticking pianos and pulsing synths that give even the more anthemic moments a homespun feel; Antonoff’s many detractors will have plenty to complain about in the Bleachers-worthy boom.”

Aaron Dessner, who also worked on Folklore and Evermore, was ever present on this album, and tweeted:

This album features collaborations from Post Malone and Florence & The Machine.

Post Malone features on the opening track Fortnight.

Florence & The Machine features on the number 8 track Florida!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

And because is it really social media if it isn’t a tad cheeky ....

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will be performing in Scotland between Friday 7th June 2024 and Sunday 9th June 2024 at the BT Murrayfield Stadium.