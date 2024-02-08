All Sections
Stag and Dagger 2024: Edinburgh and Glasgow multi-venue music festival lineup, ticket details and dates

A music festival which has previously seen stars of the future play tiny venues is back for 2024.
By David Hepburn
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Edinburgh singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk is one of the first names to be added to the bill of this year's Stag & Dagger.

Organisers have announced that The Stag & Dagger music festival will return to venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow later this year.

Previous editions have seen performances from the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Ed Sheeran (second on the bill in the tiny ABC2), Albert Hammond Jr., Royal Blood, Lizzo (playing The Art School), Kurt Vile, Wild Beasts, and The Hold Steady.

And this year's event already looks like being a good one, even if only a few artists have been announced thusfar.

Here's what you need to know.

What's the lineup for Stag & Dagger 2024?

The first wave of artists have now been announced, with plenty of more to be added in the coming weeks. The lineup so far is as follow:

  • Hamish Hawk
  • Antony Szmierek
  • Benefits
  • Deadletter
  • Fat Dog
  • Lucia & The Best Boys
  • Snapped Ankles

When is the Stag & Dagger music festival taking place?

The festival will be held in Edinburgh on Satuday, May 4, before moving to Glasgow on Sunday, May 5.

What venues are used for the Stag & Dagger?

The festival sees take place across a number of venues, with a wristband getting ticketholders into whichever they fancy.

In Glasgow the venues used include The Garage, Broadcast, Nice N Sleazy and Firewater.

In Edinburgh bands will be playing in venues like Bannermans, Sneaky Petes, La Belle Angele, The Caves, Mash House and Cabaret Voltaire.

How can I get tickets?

Early bird tickets are available now here priced at £23. Once they are sold out the price for a 'second tier' ticket will be £31.63, then £37.38 for a 'third tier' ticket.

