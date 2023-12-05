It's surprising which songs have made the list - and which miss out on a spot.

Music is a key component of Christmas and most people have a favourite song to get them into the Christmas mood.

From traditional carols to the latest contemporary pop hit, there's something for everyone.

The Christmas number one spot is always hotly contested but it's no longer down to how many CDs, records or tapes you can shift - the number of plays on streaming platforms is now key to success.

Spotify is the world's largest streaming platform, and to get into their all-time top 10 Christmas songs you need to have a minimum of 555 million plays.

Here are the songs that make the grade - and surprisingly there's not a Slade, Wizzard or Band Aid in sight.

1 . Mariah Carey There's no doubting who the queen of Christmas is. Released in 1994, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas is You' has been streamed a remarkable 1.5 billion times.

2 . Wham The only other Christmas song to have reached the billion-streams landmark is Wham's 'Last Christmas'. Released in 1986, George Michael and Andrew Ridgely's song has been listened to on Spotify 1.2 billion times.

3 . Brenda Lee Brenda Lee's 1958 hit 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' has 925 million streams to its name.