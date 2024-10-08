25 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 2000

We’ve had a thorough dig through the deep archives of The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News to bring you 27 photographs showing Edinburgh as the city entered a brand new year, a fresh decade, a 21st century and a brave new millennium.
Here are 27 of our best images to recapture the dawn of a brand new century.
1. Shoppers on Princes Street
A bright sunny day for shopping on 20 April 2000. | JPIMedia Photo: Sandy Young
2. JK honoured
Harry Potter author JK Rowling after she collected her honorary degree from Napier University, Thursday November 23 2000. | PA (Press Association) Photo: David Cheskin
3. Anti-capitalism demo
The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000. | JPIMedia Photo: PAMELA GRIGG
4. Foot of the Walk
The foot of Leith Walk pictured on 29 June 2000 prior to the £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre. | JPIMedia Photo: PAMELA GRIGG