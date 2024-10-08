Youngsters "paint" the numbers 2000 with sparklers as Millennium Hogmanay celebrations get underway in Edinburgh.Youngsters "paint" the numbers 2000 with sparklers as Millennium Hogmanay celebrations get underway in Edinburgh.
Youngsters "paint" the numbers 2000 with sparklers as Millennium Hogmanay celebrations get underway in Edinburgh. | JPIMedia

25 photos taking you back to Edinburgh in 2000

By David Mclean
Published 24th Apr 2020, 07:30 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:15 GMT

For those who were old enough or sufficiently sober to recall it, it seems incredible to think that twenty years have now passed since Edinburghers welcomed in the new millennium.

We’ve had a thorough dig through the deep archives of The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News to bring you 27 photographs showing Edinburgh as the city entered a brand new year, a fresh decade, a 21st century and a brave new millennium.

Here are 27 of our best images to recapture the dawn of a brand new century.

A bright sunny day for shopping on 20 April 2000.

1. Shoppers on Princes Street

A bright sunny day for shopping on 20 April 2000. | JPIMedia Photo: Sandy Young

Harry Potter author JK Rowling after she collected her honorary degree from Napier University, Thursday November 23 2000.

2. JK honoured

Harry Potter author JK Rowling after she collected her honorary degree from Napier University, Thursday November 23 2000. | PA (Press Association) Photo: David Cheskin

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000.

3. Anti-capitalism demo

The 'Reclaim the Streets' anti-capitalism demo hits Tollcross, 17 June 2000. | JPIMedia Photo: PAMELA GRIGG

The foot of Leith Walk pictured on 29 June 2000 prior to the £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre.

4. Foot of the Walk

The foot of Leith Walk pictured on 29 June 2000 prior to the £4m facelift of the Newkirkgate shopping centre. | JPIMedia Photo: PAMELA GRIGG

