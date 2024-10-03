Britney Spears makes cryptic Instagram post about historic Scottish castle to 42m followers

By Elizabeth Hunter

SWNS Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:46 GMT
Britney Spears - the US singer best known for her hit single ‘... Baby One More Time’ has referred to a Scottish castle in an Instagram post

A British 'Disney' castle has gone viral after Britney Spears posted a picture of it - possibly in a nod to her childhood.

Singer Britney took to Instagram to share an image of the iconic Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire to her 42 million followers.

Accompanied by the caption "I REALLY REALLY LOVE Y'ALL!!!" alongside a heart emoji and a castle emoji, the post garnered more than 10,000 likes.

Britney Spears has posted on social media about a Scottish castle. Picture: Getty Images/NationalWorldBritney Spears has posted on social media about a Scottish castle. Picture: Getty Images/NationalWorld
Britney Spears has posted on social media about a Scottish castle. Picture: Getty Images/NationalWorld

The pink castle is said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney's pink Cinderella Castle and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the region.

Spears was part of The Mickey Mouse Club during her youth.

Built in 1576 and originally the home of Clan Sempill, the castle has been under the protection of the National Trust forScotlandsince 1963.

It was bought by the Forbes family in 1610 by William Forbes, who made his fortune as a merchant, trading goods betweenScotlandand the Baltics.

He spent a massive chunk of his wealth renovating the castle which was completed in 1626.

The castle has also been highlighted as one of the UK's top lesser known tourist destinations by travel writers at Lonely Planet.

The 17th-century fortified country house, with its turrets and gargoyles, turned pink in the 1820s when the owner, Aberdeen merchant Sir John Forbes, changed the colour from off-white to pink to compliment the shade of granite used in the structure.

Following extensive conservation work by the National Trust of Scotland, which has owned the property since the 1960s, multiple coats of a secret limewash mix have been added to refresh the colours scheme.

Stonemason Steven Harper told BBC Scotland last year: “There’s around three pigments we put in for the Craigievar pink. But I can’t go into the details because the recipe is top secret."

