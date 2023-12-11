Metal icons Slipknot are going out on a huge UK tour in 2024. Here's how to get tickets for their Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

Metal legends Slipknot will make a stop off in Scotland as part of a huge European tour in 2024. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Slipknot have announced a huge run of UK tour dates as they get set to jet off on a massive 2024 European and UK headline run.

One of the world's most exciting live acts, the 'Knot have been well known for their legendary live shows over their 25 years in the music industry and they have included a show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro which is certain to delight fans of the band.

Starting off in Europe with a mammoth show in Amsterdam, the band will include five UK based shows with Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, London and Birmingham all making the cut. There's even better news for Scottish fans too, with Glasgow metallers Bleed From Within confirmed as main support for the band.

Fresh from a triumphant tour of some of the biggest festival stages in the world, including the UK's very own Download Festival, Corey Taylor and co. have announced some huge events across the pond but will delight their European fanbase after confirming this run of shows in 2024. The tour will celebrate 25 years of Slipknot.

On the announcement of the tour, founding member Shawn Crahan, aka Clown, said: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25th year anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening.”

Want to make sure you catch Slipknot on their UK tour in 2024? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the gigs - including how to get pre-sale tickets for their Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

Slipknot UK tour dates 2024

Dec 14 - ​Leeds, UK​​​ First Direct Arena

Dec 17 - ​ Manchester, UK ​​​Co-op Live Arena

Dec 18​ Birmingham, UK​​ Utilita Arena

Dec 20​ London, UK ​​​O2 Arena

When are Slipknot playing Glasgow 2024

Slipknot have confirmed they will play their only Scottish gig on the tour at Glasgow's OVO Hydro. The confirmed date of the gig is Sunday 15 December 2024.

Read below for how to grab presale tickets for the show.

Slipknot presale tickets - how do I get Slipknot presale tickets

Slipknot have confirmed FOUR separate presale tickets are available for their Glasgow show. The presales will take place as follows:

OVO presale begins on Wednesday 13 December, at 9am until Friday 15 December at 8am. 02 customers are able to grab tickets on Wednesday too, with 02 Priority beginning at 9am on the same day.

Slipknot also have an 'artist presale' for those signed up, which begins at 9am on Wednesday 13 December.

There will be two further presale events on Thursday 14 December, beginning at 9am. The first is a LiveNation pre-sale, which can be signed up to here. The second begins at the same time but will be offered as a presale by the venue itself. More information on that can be found here.

