A mysterious metal collective are set to play their biggest ever Scottish gig.

Formed in London in 2016, metal band Sleep Token released their debut album Sundowning in 2019.

Performing in masks, nobody knowns the true identity of the four piece, led by frontman Vessel. His three bandmates go by the catchy monikers of II, III and IV.

They were recently unveiled as one of the three bands headlining the huge Download music festival - alongside Korn and Green Day.

Before then there’s the matter of their biggest UK headline tour to date, in support of third studio album Take Me Back to Eden.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Sleep Token playing Glasgow?

Sleep Token play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Monday, November 25.

Who is supporting Sleep Token at their Glasgow gig?

Sleep Token have announced that Bilmuri will support them on their Glasgow date. Bilmuri is the stage name of American singer-songwriter and producer Johnny Franck, who was formerly the lead singer of rock group Attack Attack! He has released 14 studio albums, most recently 2024’s American Motor Sports.

What are the stage times for Sleep Token in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Bilmuri will be starting his set at 7.50pm. There are no further official set times but, judging by similar gigs, you can expect Sleep Token to be on from 9pm. The concert will finish at 10.45pm.

Are tickets still available for Sleep Token?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £55.65 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Sleep Token’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Sleep Token setlist?

Sleep Token appear to be playing an identical set each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent gig in Belgium.