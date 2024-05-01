These stars have all turned the rock and roll lifestyle into some serious cash.These stars have all turned the rock and roll lifestyle into some serious cash.
Richest rock star in the world 2024: These are the 17 wealthiest rockers - Mick Jagger net worth

Being a rock n' roll star with a string of number one albums under your belt and able to sell out stadia in minutes is a profitable business - as these figures show.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:08 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 16:20 BST

They're amongst the most famous people in the world - with their lives of excess often as well known as the music they produce.

And the leading lights of the rock music industry can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).

Add in money-spinning tours, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these guitar heroes can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.

Here are the top 17 richest rock stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The wealthiest rock star in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his solo records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

The lead singer of Irish rock group U2, Bono and his band may arguably be past the creative peak of the late 1980s and early 1990s - when they recorded classic albums including Achtung Baby and The Joshua Tree - but they are still a huge draw live. Their recent residency at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas has been particularly profitable - helping Bono's fortune reach an estimated $700 million.

A career spanning six decades and 21 studio albums has earned Bruce Springsteen a fortune of around $650 million. The Boss is famous for his epic concerts that can last over four hours - meaning that he certainly earns his cash, while fans get value for money.

The Rocketman may now be retired after a final worldwide tour, but he won't have to worry about his state pension - having banked around around $650 million during a career where he're accomplished pretty much everything - from Oscars to Grammys.

