Three of the world's richest rappers.placeholder image
Three of the world's richest rappers. | Getty Images

Rap Rich List 2025: Here are the world's 18 wealthiest rappers - Kendrick Lamar net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST

Being a successful rapper can make you seriously wealthy - as these stars prove.

They're amongst the most famous people on the planet - and the leading lights of the rap world can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).

Add in money-spinning tours, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and rap artists can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they own their own record label.

Here are the top 18 richest rappers in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Jay-Z, or Shawn Corey Carter as his mum calls him, is the world's richest rapper by a pretty clear margin, with a fortune of around $2 billion. Music is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his wealth creation. Along with 140 million of records sold, he's a successful entrepreneur with investments in everything from sports to alcohol.

1. Jay-Z

Jay-Z, or Shawn Corey Carter as his mum calls him, is the world's richest rapper by a pretty clear margin, with a fortune of around $2 billion. Music is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his wealth creation. Along with 140 million of records sold, he's a successful entrepreneur with investments in everything from sports to alcohol. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
In second spot is Andre Romell Young - better known as Dr. Dre. The American rapper, record producer, record executive, and actor who founded Death Row Records is worth around $500 million.

2. Dr. Dre

In second spot is Andre Romell Young - better known as Dr. Dre. The American rapper, record producer, record executive, and actor who founded Death Row Records is worth around $500 million. | Getty Images for FIREAID

Photo Sales
Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Sean John Combs - whatever you call him the rapper is worth a staggering $400 million.

3. P. Diddy

Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Sean John Combs - whatever you call him the rapper is worth a staggering $400 million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The constant whirlwind of controversy that surrounds Kanye West hasn't harmed his bank balance that much. He has a fortune estimated at $400 million.

4. Kanye West

The constant whirlwind of controversy that surrounds Kanye West hasn't harmed his bank balance that much. He has a fortune estimated at $400 million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:RappersMoneyVinyl
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice