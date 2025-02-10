Rap Rich List 2025: Here are the world's 18 wealthiest rappers - Kendrick Lamar net worth

They're amongst the most famous people on the planet - and the leading lights of the rap world can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).
Add in money-spinning tours, advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and rap artists can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they own their own record label.
Here are the top 18 richest rappers in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Jay-Z
Jay-Z, or Shawn Corey Carter as his mum calls him, is the world's richest rapper by a pretty clear margin, with a fortune of around $2 billion. Music is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his wealth creation. Along with 140 million of records sold, he's a successful entrepreneur with investments in everything from sports to alcohol. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Dr. Dre
In second spot is Andre Romell Young - better known as Dr. Dre. The American rapper, record producer, record executive, and actor who founded Death Row Records is worth around $500 million. | Getty Images for FIREAID
3. P. Diddy
Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Sean John Combs - whatever you call him the rapper is worth a staggering $400 million. | Getty Images
4. Kanye West
The constant whirlwind of controversy that surrounds Kanye West hasn't harmed his bank balance that much. He has a fortune estimated at $400 million. | Getty Images