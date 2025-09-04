Radiohead Ticket Prices: How to see the band on their European tour and when registration opens

Radiohead have announced a new tour. | AFP via Getty Images

One of the world’s most highly-acclaimed and loved bands have announced a string of European dates.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Oxfordshire in 1985, Radiohead found fame with 1993 debut album Pablo Honey and its worldwide hit single Creep.

Their next two albums, The Bends and OK Computer, are regularly included in citical lists of the best albums of all time and include such classic songs as Karma Police, My Iron Lung, Fake Plastic Trees, No Surprises and Paranoid Android.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then there have been six more albums, most recently 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, all of which have been lauded.

They last toured in 2018 but since then all the members have been busy with their own musical projects.

But now they have announced that they will be getting back together for a number of European four-night residencies.

Sadly Scotland isn’t include in the tour, with the band’s last Scottish gig at the TRNSMT music festival in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band say there are no plans for any further gigs at the moment, so plenty of Scots will be flying off for the rare chance to see the band.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a ticket.

What dates are Radiohead playing?

Here are all the dates that Radiohead are playing:

November 4, 5, 7, 8: Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

November 14, 15, 17, 18: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

November 21, 22, 24, 25: The O2, London, UK

December 1, 2, 4, 5: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

December 8, 9, 11, 12: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Who will be supporting Radiohead?

The band have not announced any support acts - watch this space.

Where can I get a ticket to see Radiohead?

In a bid to beat bots and touts, you can only get tickets for Radiohead by registering here. All tickets will be released at the same time - with no presales.

When does registration open for Radiohead tickets?

You can register any time between 10am on Friday, September 5, and 10pm on Sunday, September 7. It doesn’t matter how early or late you register - everybody will have the same chance of getting the opportunity to buy tickets. You will have to specify which city you would like to go to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does the ticket buying process work?

After you have registered you’ll find out if you will have the chance to buy tickets by 10am on Wednesday, September 10. If you are successful you will receive an email with an unlock code. The code will unlock tickets for one of the residencies that you specified in the registration process.

You can use the access code to book tickets from 10am on Friday, September 12. They will be sold on a first come first served basis, so expect some stressful moments.

Are there any limits on the number of tickets you can buy?

The unlock code gives you the chance to buy a maximum of four tickets for one of the shows. Those who attempt to buy more tickets, or tickets for multiple show, risk having their entire order cancelled.

What if I don’t get an unlock code?

If you aren’t lucky enough to get the chance to buy a ticket with an unlock code you may still have another chance. If there are unsold tickets for any of the cities you select during registration, you may receive an email with an unlock code with at least 24 hours' notice to purchase them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will tickets for Radiohead cost?

Here’s the ticket pricing for all shows - expect to pay the usual booking fees on top of the cover price:

Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain:

Standing: €97

Seating: €55 / €84 / €90 / €98 / €135

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €253

Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy:

Standing: €100

Seating: €70 / €85 / €100 / €135

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €255

The O2, London, UK:

Standing: £85

Seating: £75 / £99 / £145 / £195

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: £295

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark:

Standing: DKK 775

Seating: DKK 450 / DKK 560 / DKK 710 / DKK 1,010

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: DKK 2,115

Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany:

Standing: €110

Seating: €56 / €76 / €96 / €120 / €143

"Fast-Track Status" VIP seating: €258

Is it easy to get to the gigs from Scotland?

As luck would happen, there are direct flights to all five cities from Scottish airports.

What tickets should I try to go for?

Radiohead state: “We will apportion the greater share of tickets to those living nearer the show as shown here, and there will be allocations for those who wish to travel inside Europe and for those outside Europe. Our aim is to distribute tickets according to demand in a fair and geographically convenient way.”