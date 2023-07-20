One of my clearest, happiest memories is of watching Feeder, from my school friend Ben's shoulders, in the dazzling sunshine at T in the Park aged about 16. Turning round, I remember seeing the sprawling crowd, all singing back, and feeling total joy and contentment. That feeling stayed with me at every subsequent trip to Balado (I attending for 10 years, from 15 to 25), always enjoying myself with friends in a state of relaxation that only comes with the lack of responsibility of youth (the miraculous lack of rain helped somewhat). Now, aged 36, I'm recently back from my first ever Glastonbury and was reminded again of the joys of live music, in remote setting, and how, when people are brought together over their love of something, tend to be much more, well, nicer, than in normal situations. Over the course of the long weekend, we listened to a wide range of musical acts and live performers, walked for miles, and made new friends along the way. It's as immersive, bonkers and magical (and sometimes overwhelming) as everyone says it will be. There, we saw tiny babies and people in their 70s, which just goes to show you can attend at any age.